WATCH: UPS Driver Recorded Throwing Package

STUART, Florida (CNN) — A UPS driver in Florida was caught on camera throwing a package.

Nick Scugoza got the alert on his cellphone Thursday while at work. Someone approached his home, activating his doorbell camera’s motion sensor.

“I was like oh cool, I’ve got a package coming, cool, that must be what it is. So I open it up and I see him coming across” said Nick Scugoza.

The rest of what he watched showed the U-P-S driver walk towards his door but stops and throws the package the rest of the way.

“Just, whoo, throws it like he’s bowling or something. I couldn’t believe my eyes” said Scugoza

Nick says fortunately the contents inside did not break. He fixes up cars for a hobby and the damaged package contained parts he ordered.

“I mean, like I said, I was angry, like what the, you know? But, at the same time, I’m laughing at myself, like, did I really just watch that?”

He decided to send the video to U-P-S and in turn, Nick said the company has tried to make it right.

“Offered their apologies and wanted to assure me that it wouldn’t happen again.”

A spokesperson for U-P-S told me the company is taking corrective action and said in a statement: ‘This is not how we train our drivers. U-P-S drivers are trained to handle every package with care. U-P-S emphasizes delivery care and safety for placement of packages in vehicles and handling, despite a driver’s busy day.’

“Without that I would have never known.”

Nick knows he’ll be ordering more car parts; he hopes he’ll see a smoother delivery in the future.

Nick mainly reported this to UPS just to serve as a reminder to all drivers that more people are getting outside cameras and could be watching them.