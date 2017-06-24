TX: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies in Boat Crash

BELTON, Texas (CBS) — A four-year-old girl is dead after a freak boating accident Friday night.

Temple Police Department spokesperson Shawana Neely said Katlyn Oliver died from her injuries at 7:45 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at Scott and White Hospital by Justice of the Peace David Barfield.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Her father, who tried to save her life, is still listed in serious condition at Scott and White.

A suspect in the incident, Jason Bernal, was arrested and is currently in the Bell County Jail pending charges.

Officials say the accident happened around 7 p.m. Friday at Temple Lake Park in Belton.

Police said a recreational house boat ran over the four-year-old girl and she was entangled in the propeller.

Officers say the girl’s 37-year-old father tried to save her but, his legs were amputated in the process.

The girl sustained multiple lacerations all over her body.

They were both transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in serious condition.

Crews from Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team and Police Department, Temple Fire Department, the Core of Engineer, and Texas Parks and Wildlife assisted.

Temple Police Department Special Investigation’s Squad is currently investigating what caused the accident.

Officers stationed at the gate were turning away newcomers from entering the park.

Those who were already at the park remained.