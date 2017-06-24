State Attorney: No Charges Related to Kidnapping in Milton Amber Alert

By Published:

A man law enforcement originally believed abducted a 4-year-old Milton girl will face no charged related to the alleged abduction, State Attorney James Parker says.

Once 4-year-old Alanda McCoy was returned, law enforcement investigators interviewed Alanda’s mother, as well as her alleged abductor, William Kavchak.  Based on the interviews, law enforcement and the state attorney’s office realized it was a misunderstanding and miscommunication.

At this time, there will not be charges related to that incident.

It was also originally reported that Kavchak was facing 40 various drug charges.  After discussion, investigators determined he will face three counts of possession of drugs, and one count of drug paraphernalia.

The Department of Children and Families is involved in this case and is determining the suitability of the mother to maintain custody of Alanda McCoy

 

