Plane Crashes in Bay County, Serious Injuries Reported

BAY COUNTY (WKRG) — A pilot had to make an emergency landing Saturday afternoon.

According to an emailed press release, James McLeod, 32, attempted to make an emergency landing.

The aircraft (Arrow Commander 200 Delta) lost power and crash landed on the south shoulder of State Road 20.

The pilot, James McLeod, and the passenger, Erin McLeod, were transported to Gulf Coast Hospital with serious injuries.

They are in stable condition.

It is unknown why the aircraft lost power. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the accident with some assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol.