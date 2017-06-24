NH Police: 4 horses may have been locked in barn for a year

By Published:

DEERING, N.H. (AP) – Police say four malnourished horses may have been locked inside a New Hampshire barn for more than a year.

Police in Deering tried for several days to get the barn’s owner to let them see the horses before officers obtained a warrant that was executed Thursday.

The horses are now in the hands of volunteers after the owners formally surrendered them.

Police say charges are expected. Officer Stephen Bell told WMUR-TV it was “one of the more horrific cases” that the state veterinarian’s office has seen.

Rebecca Howland, who volunteers with Live and Let Live Farm in Chichester, called it heart-breaking. All four horses are now recovering.

