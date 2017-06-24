New Cranes Bring New Opportunities To Port Of Mobile

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — The Alabama Port of Mobile received two new Super Post-Panamax container cranes this afternoon. They arrived at the Pinto Steel Terminal around 3:00 p.m.

The new cranes will be instrumental in unloading containers of merchandise for the new Wal Mart distribution center coming to Mobile, as well as the Amazon Sortation Center.

It took two months for the cranes to arrive in Mobile because they shipped from Shanghai back in April. The arms are too wide to travel down certain canals, so the trip took longer than usual.

Port Authority officials say the new cranes can handle containers 23 feet wide and can lift containers stacked 10 high. The two existing cranes at the port can only handle containers 19 feet wide and seven high.

Officials say there are no containers these new cranes can’t handle and hope that will attract more industry to the Mobile area.