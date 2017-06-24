Mother Arrested, Admits to Leaving Children in Hot Car

WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — The mother who found her 16-month-old son and 2-year-old daughter dead inside a hot car in May has been arrested.

Cynthia Marie Randolph, 25, was charged with two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Randolph told authorities that around 12:15 p.m. on May 26, she found her children playing inside her car, and ordered her daughter out of the car using profanity.

When the 2-year-old refused to exit the car, Randolph said she shut the car door to teach her daughter a lesson, thinking she could get herself and her brother out of the car when ready.

Randolph then told investigators she went into her home, smoked marijuana and went to sleep for two to three hours. Randolph implicated herself again when she told investigators she later broke the car window to make it look like an accident.

She was booked into the Parker County Jail. Her bond has not been set.

According to the Parker County Sheriffs Office, Randolph said she was inside her residence folding laundry and watching television, as the children played in an enclosed back porch, visible from the living room.

She stated approximately 20 to 30 minutes had passed when she realized she had not heard the children.

She looked into the room they had been playing and noticed they were gone.

Randolph stated she spent the next 30 to 40 minutes searching for her children.

Randolph also initially reported both children took off, that she had searched the area then later found the toddlers locked inside a small four-door vehicle on the property.