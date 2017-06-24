Martha the Mastiff Titled Ugliest Dog

PETALUMA, California (CNN) — “Ugly” was the winning trait at a dog competition in California.

The annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest was held in Petaluma on Friday.

It was a packed house at the Kiwanis Park Stage and the competition was stiff. All eyes were on the stage as the contestants were brought on stage for the competition.

The annual match was underway and one by one the dogs were presented. Some were homely, some were unkempt and some were downright grotesque but only one would walk away the champion – The World’s Ugliest Dog.

The contestants came from across the country and one even came from as far away as England to compete with the top of the low and the title of the most unattractive dog in the world.

The judges had their work cut out for them. Some of the dogs had bad hair. Some had no teeth and their tongues were hanging out for all to see.

14 contestants vied for the prize but only one would be given the honor to be called the world’s ugliest dog.

The moment of truth came and the judges were deadlocked, it was a three-way tie that came down to a tie breaker, based on audience response. Democracy in action. It was down to Martha, Chase, and Moe.

“The world’s ugliest dog for 2017. Martha!”

Martha is a three-year-old Neapolitan Mastiff. She will hold the title until next year’s contest.