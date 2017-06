Auburn Police are investigating a double homicide Saturday afternoon.

Police conducted a wellness check at a residence and soon discovered a 40-year-old male and a 38-year-old female dead.

The deceased knew each other. Early reports suggest this may be a domestic dispute.

Their names have not been released at this time. They will be released once next of kin is notified.

Auburn Police, the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences are investigating.

