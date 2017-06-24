Ivey seeks disaster declaration for farmers after storm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is asking for federal assistance for farmers because of crop losses from Tropical Storm Cindy.

Ivey sent a letter Friday to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue asking for a disaster declaration in some Alabama counties.

She wrote that a large number of Alabama agricultural producers have “experience significant losses” because of Tropical Storm Cindy.

Ivey said farmers in the southern and central portions of the state had been impacted the most.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries John McMillan said Friday that crops of cotton, corn, hay, peanuts and soybeans had been damaged by the storm. He said the storm will likely ruin crops that were already planted and delay the planting of others. Officials must review crop losses before deciding on the declaration.