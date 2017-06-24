Florida thief who stole rings and gold coins pleads guilty

Published:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man is pleading guilty to charges stemming from a rash of burglaries where he stole jewelry, cash and Mexican gold coins.

U.S. Attorney Christopher Canova announced Thursday that Mark Joshua Mitchell pleaded guilty to seven counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods.

The 39-year-old Destin man will be sentenced later this year. He faces up to 10 years in prison for each one of the seven counts.

Authorities say residents in Panama City Beach, Destin and Santa Rosa Beach reported six separate burglaries during 2015 and 2016. The stolen items included diamond engagement rings, a three-piece platinum wedding ring set, cash, and Mexican gold coins. Authorities say that Mitchell then shipped diamonds taken from the rings or the entire stolen item to Missouri and Louisiana.

