FDA: Recall 3 Brands of Hummus

FDA (CNN) — Three brands of hummus produced by House of Thaller are being recalled for potential listeria contamination.

All three brands marketed as from Fresh Foods Market, Lantana and Marketside – have pine nuts *on top* and come in 10-ounce packages.

House of Thaller is recalling the hummus products because the ingredient supplier told the company that the roasted pine nuts may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

The products were distributed from April 18th to June 13th in the United States and on April 20th in Canada.

The full list of expiration dates and codes is available on the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations Website.

There haven’t been any reports of anyone becoming ill from the hummus.