Family and Friends Remember Life of Security Guard Killed in Mobile Bar Shooting

Theodore, AL (WKRG)

We’re learning more about a man killed in an early morning shooting Tuesday at a Mobile area bar. 40-year-old Jeremy Smith was part of the security at Shotgun Willie’s. Smith died days ago. Family and friends say good-bye to a good friend and a good man. Jeremy Smith was shot and killed at Shotgun Willie’s early Tuesday morning. Family and friends say he was trying to escort a bar patron out when that man came back and shot Jeremy Smith to death. His funeral was held today in Theodore. The victim’s wife, Melissa Smith says this is a very difficult loss and she’s not sure how to deal with it. She says her husband was killed for merely getting up, going to work and doing his job.

“His smile, his smile,” said Jeremy Smith’s wife Melissa holding back tears. “It didn’t matter what kind of day you were having or what kind of mood you were in he loved everybody and his smile would make anybody smile.” The suspect Dewayne Wheat on $75,000 bond. We reached out to the suspect Dewayne Wheat for comment. Court records indicate he lives with his mother. Jacquelyn Wheat said they would have no comment.