Democratic Senate Candidates Hold Events in Mobile And Baldwin Saturday

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Most of the Democratic party candidates for the special election for the US Senate in Alabama will be at forums in Mobile and Baldwin County today. A forum will be held at the Main Library on Government Street in downtown Mobile this morning at 10. A local party official says seven out of the eight candidates will attend in person. The one who could not attend in person will send a surrogate.

A second forum is planned for this afternoon across the bay. It will be held at the Baldwin County Central Annex in Robertsdale on Palmer Street. That is planned for 3 p.m. This was a joint effort by the Mobile County Democratic Party and Baldwin County Democrats