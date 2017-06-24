1 dead, 4 injured after Florida block party turns violent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man is dead and four others were injured after someone started shooting into a crowd gathered at a neighborhood block party.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said that the shooting occurred early Saturday morning.

Authorities said they did not know if one person or multiple people were responsible for the shooting. The four men who were injured were taken to the hospital, but none of the injuries are life-threatening, police said.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation showed that all five victims were at the party. The men ranged in age from 16 years old to 27 years old. Police have not released the name of the 22-year-old man who was killed.