Young Girl Removed from Milton Home After Amber Alert Scare

J.B. BIUNNO By and Published:

MILTON, FL (WKRG) — The 4-year-old girl who authorities thought was abducted this week has been removed from her home in Florida.

News 5’s Katrice Nolan is told Alanda McCoy was removed from the home by authorities after Wednesday’s statewide Amber Alert was issued to locate her.  The Amber Alert was cancelled after Alanda and her alleged abductor William Kavchak were found safely.

There seems to be a lot of confusion surrounding what happened. The mother has since stated that she gave Kavchak permission to take the child.

Kavchak will not face charges for the taking of Alanda, though he still faces other drug-related charges.

More to come.

