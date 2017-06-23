Water Rescues: Surf Dangers Persist, but Swimmers Insist on Getting In

6 beach goers trying to rescue a swimmer in distress, got in trouble themselves at Fort Morgan Friday. It happened just after noon. When they jumped in to help, three of the good Samaritans barely made it back to shore alive themselves. When rescue workers arrived, they were back on shore but in distress from ingesting saltwater. One was airlifted to a hospital, another taken by ambulance. A third refused treatment, by Fort Morgan emergency personnel. There’s no word on what happened to the original troubled swimmer.

Double red flags remain on the beaches, and they are technically off limits to swimmers. But the nicer weather is too tempting for some. Officials up and down the coast are patrolling and urging people to stay out of the water.

Earlier this week, a 10-year-old boy died at Fort Morgan when a large log thrown by the rough waters crushed him.

