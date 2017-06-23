WATCH: Dancing Gorilla Goes Viral For His Dazzling Moves

By Published:

DALLAS, TX (CBS) Catch a sneak peak of Zola showing off his dance moves in a behind-the-scenes video shot by Primate Supervisor Ashley Orr.

You may remember Zola when he was a youngster from the viral video of him break dancing at The Calgary Zoo, but there’s a lot more to this behavior than you may think.

Enrichment helps enhance the environment and lives of animals, like Zola, by providing them with mental and physical stimulation to increase natural behaviors. Enrichment can take many forms, but for this spunky great ape, it means playing and spinning in his favorite blue pool while off habitat!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s