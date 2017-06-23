WATCH: Dancing Gorilla Goes Viral For His Dazzling Moves

DALLAS, TX (CBS) Catch a sneak peak of Zola showing off his dance moves in a behind-the-scenes video shot by Primate Supervisor Ashley Orr.

You may remember Zola when he was a youngster from the viral video of him break dancing at The Calgary Zoo, but there’s a lot more to this behavior than you may think.

Enrichment helps enhance the environment and lives of animals, like Zola, by providing them with mental and physical stimulation to increase natural behaviors. Enrichment can take many forms, but for this spunky great ape, it means playing and spinning in his favorite blue pool while off habitat!