Swimmer Drowns off of Fort Morgan

By Published: Updated:
Gulf State Park Pavilion beach
Rough surf, rain and wind in the wake of Hurricane Hermine.

Sources have confirmed to News 5 that a swimmer has drowned along the Fort Morgan Peninsula.  The call for a swimmer in distress was to Bernard Court East off of Ponce De Leon Court. This is the same area where a swimmer got into trouble in the rough surf.  Six bystanders entered the water to try and assist that swimmer and two of them were transported to local hospitals, one by air.

WKRG is on the way and will have updates to this breaking news story. Debbie Williams will have a LIVE report on News 5 at 5:00.

