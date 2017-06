MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile native and St. Paul’s defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis verbally committed to play for the University of Alabama on Friday.

Many recruiting outlets project Armour-Davis as a 4 Star prospect coming out of St. Paul’s Episcopal School.

Armour-Davis becomes the 25th player in the past five years to earn a football scholarship from St. Paul’s.

