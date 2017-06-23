Live Traffic Blog

6:53 A.M. – We’ve had a large truck catch fire there on I-10 headed eastbound there just past the Daphne / Spanish Fort exit coming off the Bayway. It’s about a half mile to a mile past the exit there. The right hand lane is closed, but traffic is able to get by in the left hand lane. Getting on the bayway we’re actually moving along pretty well and the causeway is open also. In the Mobile area no accidents to report there. in Pensacola treat North Palafox and Garden Street as a four-way stop since the traffic light is out

6:32 A.M. – If your schedule takes you out on the roadways over the next few minutes and you need to take the bayway or the causeway, good news; both directions are open and both lanes are flowing along nicely on both the Bayway and the causeway. No issues right now through either of the tunnels and Mobile police reporting no accidents right now. In Pensacola, Florida Highway Patrol now on the scene of an accident Airport Boulevard College Parkway. An earlier accident still being worked at North Davis Highway East Johnson Avenue and the traffic light continues to be on the blank there at North Palafox and Garden Street. Treat that as a four-way stop.

6:05 A.M. – Unlike yesterday, both directions to the Bayway and the Causeway are open to traffic and they’re both looking good right now. No problems through either of the tunnels as well. Mobile police reporting no accidents right now but just heard of a possible accident on Highway 158 there near I-65 in the Saraland area. You might see some delays there. In Pensacola, we’ve got a problem with the traffic light in North Palafox and Garden Street — watch for some delays there. Florida Highway Patrol on the scene of a new hit and run crash North Davis Highway at East Johnson Avenue.