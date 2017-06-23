BREAKING: Investigators Looking for Fourth Suspect in Home Invasion

Jessica Taloney, Allen Carter, WKRG STAFF Published: Updated:

Investigators are looking for a fourth suspect in a botched home invasion involving a war veteran.

Three suspects were arrested near the home on Thomas Road in Theodore Thursday evening.  Captain Paul Burch of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the homeowner is a 67-year-old man who was shot in the home invasion attempt, but managed to return fire hitting three suspects.

As of Friday morning, Chasatie Dulabhan was still hospitalized with injuries from the gunshot wound.  Two other suspects, Casey Gann and Joseph Heathcock, were released from the hospital and booked into Mobile Metro Jail.

News 5 cameras saw the homeowner being rolled out of the home on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.  He appeared to be conscious with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released the identity of the fourth suspect, who is believed to be the get-away driver in the home invasion plan.

The war veteran who reportedly returned fire after being shot in the alleged home invasion attempt.

 

 

 

 

Two of the suspects shot in the home invasion attempt escaped and wound up outside a Dollar General store on Dauphin Island Parkway, according to investigators.

 

 

