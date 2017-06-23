“I Opened the Door and Smoked ‘Em”: Veteran Relives Home Invasion in Theodore

THEODORE, AL (WKRG) — The military veteran who survived being shot in a home invasion attempt in Theodore is speaking out on how he managed to return fire and save his own life.

Michael Irving, 62, spoke to News 5’s Allen Carter about the scary moment he answered his door and was shot by three suspects accused of trying to break-in and steal Irving’s medication.

Irving says he reached into a kitchen cabinet for a handgun and was able to fire back at the suspects, injuring all three of them.

“They shot, right there, cut loose on me,” said Irving to News 5, referencing the glass portion of his door. “Behind the coffee I had an old pistol. I opened the door and smoked ’em.”

The suspects have been identified as Casey Gann, Chasatie Dulabhan and Joseph Heathcock. Gann and Healthcock are in jail on no bond following a court appearance on Friday morning, while Dulabhan remains in recovery from the gunshot wound.

