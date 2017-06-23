Expanded Trolley Service For Blue Angels Airshow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –The Santa Rosa Island Authority (SRIA) announced an expanded free, public trolley service for the July Blue Angels Airshow on Pensacola Beach.

Beginning Friday, July 7, the SRIA’s three, free open-air trolleys will begin transporting customers starting at 9 a.m. to Casino Beach from Park East, located at lot 29.5 along County Road 399, which is approximately 1.5 miles east of the Portofino Resort towers, and Park West, located at lot 21N on Fort Pickens Road just before the entrance to the National Seashore Park.

The trolleys will resume normal operations Friday at 5 p.m. until midnight.

10 additional buses will be added on Saturday, July 8, complementing the three open-air trolleys running along the island. Service will begin Saturday at 6 a.m. Eight buses will depart from Park West and five buses will depart from Park East. Both routes will travel back and forth to Casino Beach throughout the day Saturday. Busing service ends at 6 p.m. Saturday and the three open-air trolleys will resume normal operations again at 5 p.m. until midnight.

Passengers will only be picked up and dropped off at the SRIA’s designated trolley stops.

Passengers who wish to get back to their vehicles as soon as the air show ends need to be on the first fleet of buses leaving Casino Beach post-show, or should expect to wait as long as 90 minutes for the trolleys or buses to return due to gridlocked traffic immediately following the air show.