Big Rains from Tropical Storm Cindy

It was days of big rainfall across the Gulf Coast from Tropical Storm Cindy. In the News 5 area, many locations recorded 5 to 12 inches of rain. Added to the rain from earlier in the month, that leaves the official rain recording site at Mobile’s airport with 12 inches, and Pensacola’s airport at 18 inches. These are big but no where near the record for June in Mobile. That was 27 inches, back in 1900.

For the year Mobile is at 44 inches and Pensacola is at 47 inches. Rain amounts are always dramatically different in even short distances like a couple of miles. They also depend on what type of rain gauge is measuring and and how will placed and calibrated it is. Here’s a sampling of rain within the WKRG-TV viewing area due to Tropical Storm Cindy. These are only the locations that recorded more than half a foot. Many other locations were closer to 4 to 5 inches.

MISSISSIIPPI

Gautier 9.8″

Vancleave 11.3″

Ocean Springs 18.7″

ALABAMA

Uriah 6.2″

Daphne 6.3″

Excel 6.4″

Wilmer 6.6″

WKRG-TV 6.5″

Orange Beach 6.7″

Fairhope 7.0″

Jackson 7.0″

Loxley 7.1″

Repton 7.2″

Tilmans Corner 7.3″

Grove Hill 7.6″

Hickory Ridge Subdivison 7.7″

Foley 7.8″

Bay Minette 7.9″

Mobile 8.3″

Pollard 8.5″

Saraland 9.0″

Elberta 10.8″

Gulf Shores 15.7″

FLORIDA

Milton 6.4″

Johnsons Beach 8.0″

Pensacola 8.3″

Navarre 8.3″

For more rainfall estimates and totalsgo to https://water.weather.gov/precip/ and also check https://www.cocorahs.org/