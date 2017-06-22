Watch: Biker Vs. Driver Road Rage Ends in Sparks and Twisted Metal

A road range incident caused an accident on Freeway 14 in Southern California on Wednesday. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

You can see the biker take a kick at the car on the freeway as they are side-by-side in the same lane. The driver swerves at the biker trying to knock him off the road, but instead slams into the retaining wall. Sparks fly as the car slams in to the wall. The biker narrowly escapes the ensuing mess when the car veers suddenly across the lanes of traffic. The car slams into a truck which is then flipped over onto its roof. Police say the truck driver did not have life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the biker.