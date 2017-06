PERDIDO PASS (WKRG) — Tropical Storm Cindy didn’t just bring heavy rainfall and whipping winds to the Gulf Coast.

The storm also brought us some pink visitors.

Flamingos are showing up on local beaches to the delight of residents on the Gulf Coast. News 5’s Debbie Williams shared a couple of photos on Facebook from Lisa Laraway-Atchley and Kate Meyers, who spotted the exotic birds by the water.

Flamingos are said to be quite rare in southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle.