TRAFFIC ALERT: EB Causeway Closed Due to Flooding

UPDATE 7:50 A.M.-

The Eastbound Causeway has closed due to increase flooding.

Now flooding has started to cover the left lane near the mid-bay exits.

West bound ramp to I-10 is also impassable.

There is also a 3-vehicle fender bender on the I-10 bayway Westbound before Battleship Parkway Exit.

Traffic is Backing up, use caution.

ORIGINAL STORY 6:09 A.M:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG)- We’re seeing some flooding on the Eastbound lanes of the causeway near the Battleship Parkway Exit.

The on ramp is closed getting onto I-10EB from the causeway due to flooding conditions.

Also looks like flooding on the righthand lane of the EB causeway near I-10 as well.

Use some caution or avoid this area.

We wil keep you updated on traffic conditions throughout the morning.