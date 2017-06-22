TRAFFIC ALERT: EB Causeway Closed Due to Flooding

UPDATE 7:50 A.M.-
The Eastbound Causeway has closed due to increase flooding.
Now flooding has started to cover the left lane near the mid-bay exits.
West bound ramp to I-10 is also impassable.
There is also a 3-vehicle fender bender on the I-10 bayway Westbound before Battleship Parkway Exit.
Traffic is Backing up, use caution.
ORIGINAL STORY 6:09 A.M:
MOBILE, AL (WKRG)- We’re seeing some flooding on the Eastbound lanes of the causeway near the Battleship Parkway Exit.
The on ramp is closed getting onto I-10EB from the causeway due to flooding conditions.
Also looks like flooding on the righthand lane of the EB causeway near I-10 as well.
Use some caution or avoid this area.
We wil keep you updated on traffic conditions throughout the morning.