MOBILE, AL (WKRG)- We’re seeing some flooding on the Eastbound lanes of the causeway near the Battleship Parkway Exit.

The on ramp is closed getting onto I-10EB from the causeway due to flooding conditions.

Also looks like flooding on the righthand lane of the EB causeway near I-10 as well.

Use some caution or avoid this area.

We wil keep you updated on traffic conditions throughout the morning.