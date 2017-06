Tropical Storm Cindy: Your Photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The folks at Walks and Wags have a message for Cindy. Loxley Jenifer Gurley Loxley Jenifer Gurley Loxley Jenifer Gurley Theodore Whitney Constantine Theodore Whitney Constantine Theodore Whitney Constantine Pink Flamingos blown into the region by Cindy Perdido Key Dee Schultz Galloway ! Water Spout Pensacola Water Spout Pensacola Water Spout Pensacola Water Spout Pensacola Fish River "Luna" loves the water Kevin Roberts Fish River "Luna" loves the water Kevin Roberts Fish River "Luna" loves the water Kevin Roberts Ocean Springs Ocean Springs Ocean Springs Styx River Blake Deslonde Styx River Blake Deslonde Styx River Blake Deslonde Styx River Blake Deslonde Styx River Blake Deslonde Styx River Blake Deslonde Flooding on the Causeway Flooding on the Causeway Flooding on the Causeway Dog River Theodore Theodore Marsh Bridges Subdivision in Summerdale Marsh Bridges Subdivision in Summerdale Marsh Bridges Subdivision in Summerdale West Mobile West Mobile Coldwater Creek Coldwater Creek Seminole Alabama Boat Launch Catherine Newman Seminole Alabama Boat Launch Catherine Newman Seminole Alabama Boat Launch Catherine Newman Escambia Bay Erica Funk Foley Jordan Fowler Gosnay Foley Jordan Fowler Gosnay Travis S Woolley fishing from his back porch Robertsdale Jason Boykin

News 5 has been sent dozens of viewer photos and videos from the effects of Tropical Storm Cindy.

The storm, which has since become a tropical depression after making landfall in Louisiana, brought heavy rainfall to southern Alabama, causing widespread flooding, power outages and road closures.

To send us your images, email News5@wkrg.com