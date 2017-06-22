Several Road Closures in George County Due to Flooding

Emergency Management in George County, Mississippi is reporting several road closures due to rising water from Tropical Depression Cindy.

List of Road Closures:

Highway 198 at Railroad Overpass

Bexely Church Road at Starlight Lane

East Wilkerson Ferry Road

Pee Wee Miller Rd

Plum Bluff Rd (including all roads in Plum Bluff Estates)

Milton Murrah Road

Glenn Oaks Drive

Smith Lane and Pine Burr Dr in Riverview Estates

Bud Howard Ln (closer to the dead end)

Emergency Management is continuing to close roads as the waters rise, and officials warns drivers that there are several roads that have not been deemed impassable yet, but drivers should avoid them as a precaution.