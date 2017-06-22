Several Flooded Roads in Jackson County, MS

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors proclaimed a “Declaration of Local Emergency” Tuesday, June 20th, in advance of Tropical Storm Cindy.

Here is a list of Road Closures and/or water on the roadway.

 

City of Ocean Springs

  • · Washington @ Front Beach (the Triangle)
  • · Ocean Springs Harbor
  • · Halstead
  • · Inner Harbor at Kensington
  • · Boat ramp @ Bristol
  • · Pine Drive and Holcomb
  • · Eagles Nest

Escatawpa/Hurley

  • · Cumbest Bluff Road
  • · Pascagoula River Road
  • · East End Big Point Road
  • · Cochran Road
  • · East End of Druey Avenue
  • · Dawnview Way
  • · Dawnridge Drive

Orange Grove

  • · Pecan Road (near Hwy. 90)
  • · Bayou Heron Road
  • · Bayou Cumbest Road
  • · Tracy Street (Bayou Cumbest Area)

St. Martin

  • · Rose Farm Road & Jessie Street
  • · Bienville Road & Pear Road
  • · Bayview Circle South of Fairway Drive
  • · Dismuke Street
  • · Cresent Shore Street
  • · Racetrack Street
  • · Beach Bayou Street
  • · Briarwood Drive & Sweetbriar Street

Gulf Park Estates/St. Andrews/Fountainebleau

  • · Lake Mars Road (by bridge)
  • · North 18th Street (between Edgewater/Springs)
  • · Beachview Drive
  • · Fountainebleau Road
  • · Old Spanish Trail @ Airport
  • · St. Andrews Drive
  • · St. Andrews Golf Course
  • · Dismuke Avenue @ Ascott Drive
  • · North 5th Street
  • · Peabody Road
  • · Village Circle/Dickens Way Drive
  • · Lavendar Drive/Tantalon @ Oyster Catcher
  •   Helena
  • · Greenfield Road

Vancleave

  • · Kenneth Cole Road
  • · Juniper @ Lake O’Pines
  • · Humphrey Road @ Pinewood Hills Lane & Cherokee Road
  • · McGregor Road @ Hwy 57
  • · Highway 57, South of Quave Road

Gautier

  • · Graveline @ Old Spanish
  • · Graveline @ CSX Railroad

 

Barricades:

  • · Riverwood Subdivision
  • · Magnolia Street & Bryant Street
  • · River Road & Jefferson
  • · Bay Street & First Street
  • · Walnut Street & Branch Street

Flooding:

  • · Eastwood Subdivision
  • · Frederick Street & Briggs Street
  • · Frederick Street & Richard Street
  •   Earl Blvd (sections)
  •   Martin Avenue & Ingalls Avenue (south of Quinn) in Pascagoula

Sandbags

The County is now offering free sand bags (self-serve) at the following locations:

  • · West Division Road Department on N. Washington Ave. (Hwy. 609)
  • · St. Andrews Fire Department – 1401 Elm St.
  • · Old Americus Road Fire Department – 24321 Old Americus Road
  • · East Division Roads Department – 10825 Hwy. 63 in Escatawpa
  • · Central Division Roads Department on 8500 Jim Ramsey Rd. in Vancleave
  • · Escatawpa Volunteer Fire Department – 3801 Sentinel Drive, Moss Point

Sandbags are also available in the municipalities at the following locations:

  • · Ocean Springs – Public Works Dept. at 712 A Pine Drive
  • · Moss Point – Central Fire Station – 4204 Bellview Avenue
  • · Gautier – 3330 Highway 90 (behind City Hall on Highway 90)
  • · Pascagoula – Pascagoula Recycling Center – 401114th Street

