Several Flooded Roads in Jackson County, MS

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors proclaimed a “Declaration of Local Emergency” Tuesday, June 20th, in advance of Tropical Storm Cindy.
Here is a list of Road Closures and/or water on the roadway.
City of Ocean Springs
- · Washington @ Front Beach (the Triangle)
- · Ocean Springs Harbor
- · Halstead
- · Inner Harbor at Kensington
- · Boat ramp @ Bristol
- · Pine Drive and Holcomb
- · Eagles Nest
Escatawpa/Hurley
- · Cumbest Bluff Road
- · Pascagoula River Road
- · East End Big Point Road
- · Cochran Road
- · East End of Druey Avenue
- · Dawnview Way
- · Dawnridge Drive
Orange Grove
- · Pecan Road (near Hwy. 90)
- · Bayou Heron Road
- · Bayou Cumbest Road
- · Tracy Street (Bayou Cumbest Area)
St. Martin
- · Rose Farm Road & Jessie Street
- · Bienville Road & Pear Road
- · Bayview Circle South of Fairway Drive
- · Dismuke Street
- · Cresent Shore Street
- · Racetrack Street
- · Beach Bayou Street
- · Briarwood Drive & Sweetbriar Street
Gulf Park Estates/St. Andrews/Fountainebleau
- · Lake Mars Road (by bridge)
- · North 18th Street (between Edgewater/Springs)
- · Beachview Drive
- · Fountainebleau Road
- · Old Spanish Trail @ Airport
- · St. Andrews Drive
- · St. Andrews Golf Course
- · Dismuke Avenue @ Ascott Drive
- · North 5th Street
- · Peabody Road
- · Village Circle/Dickens Way Drive
- · Lavendar Drive/Tantalon @ Oyster Catcher
- Helena
- · Greenfield Road
Vancleave
- · Kenneth Cole Road
- · Juniper @ Lake O’Pines
- · Humphrey Road @ Pinewood Hills Lane & Cherokee Road
- · McGregor Road @ Hwy 57
- · Highway 57, South of Quave Road
Gautier
- · Graveline @ Old Spanish
- · Graveline @ CSX Railroad
Barricades:
- · Riverwood Subdivision
- · Magnolia Street & Bryant Street
- · River Road & Jefferson
- · Bay Street & First Street
- · Walnut Street & Branch Street
Flooding:
- · Eastwood Subdivision
- · Frederick Street & Briggs Street
- · Frederick Street & Richard Street
- Earl Blvd (sections)
- Martin Avenue & Ingalls Avenue (south of Quinn) in Pascagoula
Sandbags
The County is now offering free sand bags (self-serve) at the following locations:
- · West Division Road Department on N. Washington Ave. (Hwy. 609)
- · St. Andrews Fire Department – 1401 Elm St.
- · Old Americus Road Fire Department – 24321 Old Americus Road
- · East Division Roads Department – 10825 Hwy. 63 in Escatawpa
- · Central Division Roads Department on 8500 Jim Ramsey Rd. in Vancleave
- · Escatawpa Volunteer Fire Department – 3801 Sentinel Drive, Moss Point
Sandbags are also available in the municipalities at the following locations:
- · Ocean Springs – Public Works Dept. at 712 A Pine Drive
- · Moss Point – Central Fire Station – 4204 Bellview Avenue
- · Gautier – 3330 Highway 90 (behind City Hall on Highway 90)
- · Pascagoula – Pascagoula Recycling Center – 401114th Street