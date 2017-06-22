Several Flooded Roads in Jackson County, MS

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors proclaimed a “Declaration of Local Emergency” Tuesday, June 20th, in advance of Tropical Storm Cindy.

Here is a list of Road Closures and/or water on the roadway.

City of Ocean Springs

· Washington @ Front Beach (the Triangle)

· Ocean Springs Harbor

· Halstead

· Inner Harbor at Kensington

· Boat ramp @ Bristol

· Pine Drive and Holcomb

· Eagles Nest

Escatawpa/Hurley

· Cumbest Bluff Road

· Pascagoula River Road

· East End Big Point Road

· Cochran Road

· East End of Druey Avenue

· Dawnview Way

· Dawnridge Drive

Orange Grove

· Pecan Road (near Hwy. 90)

· Bayou Heron Road

· Bayou Cumbest Road

· Tracy Street (Bayou Cumbest Area)

St. Martin

· Rose Farm Road & Jessie Street

· Bienville Road & Pear Road

· Bayview Circle South of Fairway Drive

· Dismuke Street

· Cresent Shore Street

· Racetrack Street

· Beach Bayou Street

· Briarwood Drive & Sweetbriar Street

Gulf Park Estates/St. Andrews/Fountainebleau

· Lake Mars Road (by bridge)

· North 18th Street (between Edgewater/Springs)

· Beachview Drive

· Fountainebleau Road

· Old Spanish Trail @ Airport

· St. Andrews Drive

· St. Andrews Golf Course

· Dismuke Avenue @ Ascott Drive

· North 5th Street

· Peabody Road

· Village Circle/Dickens Way Drive

· Lavendar Drive/Tantalon @ Oyster Catcher

Helena

· Greenfield Road

Vancleave

· Kenneth Cole Road

· Juniper @ Lake O’Pines

· Humphrey Road @ Pinewood Hills Lane & Cherokee Road

· McGregor Road @ Hwy 57

· Highway 57, South of Quave Road

Gautier

· Graveline @ Old Spanish

· Graveline @ CSX Railroad

Barricades:

· Riverwood Subdivision

· Magnolia Street & Bryant Street

· River Road & Jefferson

· Bay Street & First Street

· Walnut Street & Branch Street

Flooding:

· Eastwood Subdivision

· Frederick Street & Briggs Street

· Frederick Street & Richard Street

Earl Blvd (sections)

Martin Avenue & Ingalls Avenue (south of Quinn) in Pascagoula

Sandbags

The County is now offering free sand bags (self-serve) at the following locations:

· West Division Road Department on N. Washington Ave. (Hwy. 609)

· St. Andrews Fire Department – 1401 Elm St.

· Old Americus Road Fire Department – 24321 Old Americus Road

· East Division Roads Department – 10825 Hwy. 63 in Escatawpa

· Central Division Roads Department on 8500 Jim Ramsey Rd. in Vancleave

· Escatawpa Volunteer Fire Department – 3801 Sentinel Drive, Moss Point

Sandbags are also available in the municipalities at the following locations:

· Ocean Springs – Public Works Dept. at 712 A Pine Drive

· Moss Point – Central Fire Station – 4204 Bellview Avenue

· Gautier – 3330 Highway 90 (behind City Hall on Highway 90)

· Pascagoula – Pascagoula Recycling Center – 401114th Street