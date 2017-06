Wednesday rain totals from southwest Alabama and the western Florida panhandle are in.

The National Weather Service in Mobile and Pensacola posted the information on their official Twitter account Thursday morning.

Atmore in Escambia County saw the most rain with 6.3 inches, followed by Whiting Field in Santa Rosa County with nearly 4.7 inches and Evergreen in Conecuh County with 4.1 inches.

You can see a full list of the totals in NWS Mobile’s tweet below.