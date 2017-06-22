Mobile Police Arrest 3 Suspects in Walgreens Robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police arrested three suspects in a pharmacy robbery Wednesday night.

The robbery occurred at Walgreens on Springhill Avenue in Mobile just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday, officers with Mobile Police arrested 21-year-old Devin Phifer, 20-year-old Altonio Spencer and 19-year-old Tirice Cramer Jr. The suspects were taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with Mobile Police on South Craft Highway which lasted until the early hours of the morning.

It is unknown at this time what charges each suspect will face, but the suspects will be booked into Mobile Metro Jail.

