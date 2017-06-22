Mobile Police Arrest 3 Suspects in Walgreens Robbery

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police arrested three suspects in a pharmacy robbery Wednesday night.

The robbery occurred at Walgreens on Springhill Avenue in Mobile just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday, officers with Mobile Police arrested 21-year-old Devin Phifer, 20-year-old Altonio Spencer and 19-year-old Tirice Cramer Jr.  The suspects were taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with Mobile Police on South Craft Highway which lasted until the early hours of the morning.

It is unknown at this time what charges each suspect will face, but the suspects will be booked into Mobile Metro Jail.

News Five will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s