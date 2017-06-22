Mississippi Bank Teller Killed in Robbery

SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi bank teller was killed during an attempted robbery, and authorities say the suspect took her own life after a police chase.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson tells news outlets that 64-year-old Judy Guin was killed Wednesday at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Mantachie, a town of about 1,100.

Jim Johnson, the sheriff in neighboring Lee County, says his department was called to help pursue a suspect in a black sport utility vehicle.

Johnson says the suspect died in Saltillo, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Mantachie. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green tells The Associated Press that 28-year-old Ashlee Smith of Pontotoc appeared to die of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Johnson says a weapon was recovered and it matches the caliber of shell casings found inside the bank.

