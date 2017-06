Major damage and injuries are being reported in Fairfield, Alabama where it appears a tornado touched down. Fairfield is just to the west of Birmingham along Intestate 20. There are reports of at least 4 injuries, the severity is unknown.

WKRG is following this breaking news and will provide updates throughout the day on WKRG.com and the WKRG Facebook page.

If you are heading into Pratt, Ave. V is blocked at 13th Street. pic.twitter.com/59GMYy9vzW — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) June 22, 2017