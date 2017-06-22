LIVE Traffic Report

6:35 A.M.- Once again the on-ramp to I-10 eastbound from the eastbound Causeway has been closed off with water in that area. In fact we’ve got some flooded road conditions there the eastbound Lanes of the causeway near the Battleship Parkway exit as well. The Bayway looks good, but still very wet out here. A new accident in Mobile involving injuries at Creel Road and Theodore Dawes. Mobile Police headed the scene. Also report of water over the roadway at DIP at Marina Drive. Still a large oak tree down there Havens Drive at Howell’s Ferry and in Pensacola avoid the intersection of Rockwood Road at North Davis Highway with a serious accident there.

6:10 A.M.-We’re seeing some flooding on the causeway in the eastbound Lanes near the Battleship Parkway exit. The on-ramp there to I-10 is open but it is seeing some flooding conditions so you may not want to use that this morning and be extra cautious there. The right hand lane also seeing some flooding near the Battleship Parkway exit. The interstate actually looks good right now, no problems through either of the tunnels. In Mobile we have some areas where trees are down at the intersections of Havens Road there at Howell’s Ferry also Knollwood at Vista Bonita Drive. In Pensacola we also have a serious accident there Rockwood Road there in North Davis Highway. The outside eastbound Lane is blocked with lots of emergency vehicles on the scene

5:55 A.M.-Well we’ve seen some flooding on the causeway this morning especially around the Battleship Parkway exit in the eastbound Lanes. The right hand lane is seeing more water than others so use extra caution if you have to go through that area. You might not even want to really use the on ramp there on the I-10 eastbound due to flooding there from the causeway. Now the Bayway it looks good both tunnels also look good as well. In Mobile no accidents but trees down there including at Knollwood Drive there at Vista Bonita Drive and Howell’s Ferry at Havenswood. A serious accident has occurred in the Pensacola area the intersection of Rockwood Road in North Davis Highway. The outside eastbound Lane is blocked and lots of emergency vehicles are on the scene

5:35 A.M.-The Bayway both directions looking good and through the tunnels. However we do have some flooding there on the causeway the Eastbound Lanes you’re not going to be able to get onto I-10 eastbound there from the Battleship Parkway exit from the causeway. That location is flooded, the right hand lane there on the Eastbound Causeway at the Battleship Parkway exit is also seeing some flooding as well, so use some caution. In Mobile some traffic hazards including a large tree limb down there Knollwood at Vista Bonita Drive and an oak tree is down Havenswood at Howel’s Ferry avoid those intersections. Looking good though through the Pensacola area according to Florida Highway Patrol.

5:06 A.M.- Our initial look at traffic here on this Thursday morning reveals the Bayway looks good. Both directions without any problems or delays we can get through both tunnels as well and mobile a few traffic hazards there’s a large tree limb down Knollwood there at Vista Bonita Drive. Also an oak tree is falling at Havenswood at Howel’s Ferry, avoid those two intersections. Looking good coming down I-65 with no problems right now according to Mobile Police. Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents they’re working and Florida Highway Patrol reporting no problems in the Pensacola area as well.

