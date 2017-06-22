Infant Dies in Fort Walton Beach, Investigation Underway

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police say a baby has died for unknown reasons and an investigation is underway.

According to a press release, 16-month-old Jayanna McNabb was unresponsive and rushed to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center by family members. Medical staff pronounced the baby girl dead at the hospital.

Police say an active investigation is underway. The medical examiner’s office is involved.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, please call the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546, or the Emerald Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.