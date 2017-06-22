EF-0 Tornado in Fort Walton Beach

The Mobile Office of the National Weather Service completed a storm survey on a reported tornado. Here is their report on a tornado that formed in the far outer feeder bands of Tropical Storm Cindy.

Ft. Walton Beach Tornado…

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 75-80 mph

Path Length /statute/: 2.5 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 75 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: Jun 21 2017

Start Time: 6:18 AM CDT

Start Location: Ft. Walton Beach

Start Lat/Lon: 30.41216 / -86.5920

End Date: Jun 21 2017

End Time: 6:20 AM CDT

End Location: Ft. Walton Beach

End Lat/Lon: 30.4410 / -86.6178

Survey summary: The tornado touched down near Hollywood Blvd NE and tracked two and a half miles northeast, ending near the Falcon House Apartments. The path was non continuous and at times the only visible damage was at tree top level. The tornado produced roof damage to a couple of homes, along with damage to oak and pine trees. The tornado was near its strongest point as it moved over Ferry Park and produced damage at a baseball field.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories.

EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 to 200 mph

EF5…Violent…>200 mph

Note:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.