EF-0 Tornado in Fort Walton Beach

By Published:
Fort Walton EF-0 Tornado
Fort Walton EF-0 Tornado

The Mobile Office of the National Weather Service completed a storm survey on a reported tornado. Here is their report on a tornado that formed in the far outer feeder bands of Tropical Storm Cindy.

 

Ft. Walton Beach Tornado…

Rating: EF-0
Estimated Peak Wind: 75-80 mph
Path Length /statute/: 2.5 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 75 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0

Start Date: Jun 21 2017
Start Time: 6:18 AM CDT
Start Location: Ft. Walton Beach
Start Lat/Lon: 30.41216 / -86.5920

End Date: Jun 21 2017
End Time: 6:20 AM CDT
End Location: Ft. Walton Beach
End Lat/Lon: 30.4410 / -86.6178

Survey summary: The tornado touched down near Hollywood Blvd NE and tracked two and a half miles northeast, ending near the Falcon House Apartments. The path was non continuous and at times the only visible damage was at tree top level. The tornado produced roof damage to a couple of homes, along with damage to oak and pine trees. The tornado was near its strongest point as it moved over Ferry Park and produced damage at a baseball field.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories.

EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph
EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph
EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph
EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph
EF4…Violent…166 to 200 mph
EF5…Violent…>200 mph

Note:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s