Water shut down parts of Dauphin Island Parkway Thursday as southerly wind from Tropical Storm Cindy pushed water up Mobile Bay.

Several inches were over the road just before the Dog River Bridge on D-I-P. Water was expected to rise in that low-lying area a few more inches as high tide approached.

Several people who work at nearby businesses had to park on the side of the road and take a wet stroll into work. Mobile Police had the road blocked off until the water recedes.