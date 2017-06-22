Dangerous Surf Conditions Continue Along Baldwin County Beaches

Storm-driven waves continued to crash onto Baldwin County beaches Thursday. While the storm may have subsided, the danger has not.

“This will knock you down and take you out and your next stop is Mississippi,” says Assistant Fort Morgan Fire Chief Jerry Ralston.

With more sun than rain, beachgoers were back in full force. Many of them tempting fate one step at a time.

Along the Fort Morgan peninsula keeping people out of the water turned into a full-time job for the volunteer fire department. “I probably talked to a hundred people in the water today,” said Ralston.

Double red flags are expected to stay up at least one more day. Cleanup from the storm has already begun with only minor damage being reported. Still, it’s the surf that remains the biggest concern. “Two feet of water will take your feet out from under you and once your feet come out from under you, you are in a desperate situation.”