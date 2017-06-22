BREAKING: Mobile Police Standoff

MOBILE, AL (WKRG)- Mobile Police are on the scene of a standoff in the 1700 block of South Craft Highway near Callahan Drive.

We were notified via Mobile Police Twitter that a standoff occured at 11:34 pm Wednesday night.

News 5 contacted the Spokesperson for Mobile Police Officer, Donald Wallace who confirms to us that the standoff is still on-going early Thursday Morning.

What we know so far from calling Mobile Police Department is that three black male subjects are involved in the standoff, and that one of those subjects are in custody at this time.

This is a developing story, more information to come.

