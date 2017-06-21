Viewers Share Photos, Videos of Tropical Storm Cindy Effects

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — On Wednesday, the WKRG News 5 viewing area continued to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Cindy.

Viewers from across the area shared their personal accounts of with News 5 on Wednesday throughout the course of the day.

Many areas saw minor to moderate flooding as heavy rains continued to fall.

Others shared their accounts as they witnessed suspicious funnel clouds in Baldwin County and Northwest Florida. Tornado watches and warnings were issued throughout the area at various points of the day.

Then there were the scary tides out at area beaches.

And, of course, there was the occasional jokester.

Continue to send us your photos by email, Facebook message or posting to our WKRG Facebook page as Tropical Storm Cindy continues to move towards the Gulf Coast and inland.