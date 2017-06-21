Viewers Share Photos, Videos of Tropical Storm Cindy Effects

By Published:
June 21, 2017 -- Viewers shared with News 5 Tropical Storm Cindy effects in their area as the storm continued to head to the Gulf Coast.

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — On Wednesday, the WKRG News 5 viewing area continued to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Cindy.

Viewers from across the area shared their personal accounts of with News 5 on Wednesday throughout the course of the day.

Many areas saw minor to moderate flooding as heavy rains continued to fall.

Others shared their accounts as they witnessed suspicious funnel clouds in Baldwin County and Northwest Florida. Tornado watches and warnings were issued throughout the area at various points of the day.

Then there were the scary tides out at area beaches.

And, of course, there was the occasional jokester.

Continue to send us your photos by email, Facebook message or posting to our WKRG Facebook page as Tropical Storm Cindy continues to move towards the Gulf Coast and inland.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s