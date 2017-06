Cindy created a frightening situation for a family in West Mobile Wednesday afternoon.

A giant oak tree came toppling down on their house and car. It happened at the home on Shelley Drive.

JaMarcus Forrest says he was inside the house at the time along with 5 children. Miraculously no one was injured, despite the tree piercing the roof just feet away from them.

Family and neighbors came out to help tarp the roof. They say the insurance company will be out Thursday.