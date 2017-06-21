TRAFFIC ALERT: Partially Submerged Vehicle off Cochrane Causeway

MOBILE, AL (WKRG)- A partially submerged vehicle went off the roadway near the Cochrane Africatown Bridge.

The accident occurred around 5:35 A.M. Wednesday Morning and is causing small traffic delays.

Mobile Fire Rescue Communications Department tells News 5 that the vehicle went off the roadway, entering the water just north of the Bankhead Tunnel.

News 5’s Traffic Reporter Kenny Fowler reports that the accident does involve injuries.

Mobile Police Department confirms that emergency vehicles are currently on the scene and a wrecker is also in route.

We will update this story as it develops.

Tune into News 5 This Morning for the latest.

 

