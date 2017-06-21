Storm Knocks Out Power for 700 Customers in Downtown Mobile

UPDATE (2:15 p.m.) – Power has been restored to all customers in downtown Mobile.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Crews from Alabama Power are working to restore power service to about 700 customers in the Mobile area.

According to a spokesperson for Alabama Power, the outages were concentrated in the downtown Mobile area. Crews should have the power restored by early Wednesday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Cindy has brought heavy rains and rough surf to the Gulf Coast over the past few days and these are the first reported power outages of the storm.

