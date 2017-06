UPDATE: Statement from the FDOC: Early Wednesday morning, there was a major disturbance involving several inmates housed in multiple dorms at Gulf Correctional Institution Annex. Due to the quick and effective response of institutional staff and special response teams, the situation has been resolved. One inmate and six staff members were injured during the disturbance. Injured individuals are receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The facility remains on lockdown. The Department is placing involved inmates in confinement pending disciplinary review. ORIGINAL STORY: WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. – A ‘disturbance’ happened Wednesday at Gulf Correctional Institute near Panama City Beach.

The Department of Corrections confirmed the incident Wednesday morning. Officials said the prison was under control but said they were still gathering information about any possible injuries.

Witnesses in the area say law enforcement has blocked off the entrance to the facility. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.