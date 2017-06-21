Police: Bay Minette Woman Offered Images of Her Children Doing Sexual Acts

J.B. BIUNNO By Published: Updated:

BAY MINETTE, AL (WKRG) — A Bay Minette woman is accused of offering images of her children engaging in sexual acts to a man in Florida via text message.

Jennifer Lynne Weekley, 37, has been charged with sexual abuse of a child, permitting a child to engage in pornographic activity and production of pornography with minors.  She is in the Baldwin County Jail on $300,000 bond ($100,000 per charge).

Weekley allegedly texted offers of images showing her children engaging in sexual acts.  Her children are under the age of 12-years-old.

News 5 is told Weekley allegedly used “sex games” to entice the children into performing sexual acts.  Authorities believe there is a long history of child sex abuse.

If Weekley is able to make the $300,000 bond, she is required to wear an ankle monitor and can’t have any contact with a person under the age of 18.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An original version of this story stated it was videos that were offered. This is inaccurate, as the alleged offering was for images of the children. We apologize for the error. 

