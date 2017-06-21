LIVE Traffic Blog

5:10 A.M.- You can expect a very wet commute this morning in fact some flooded roadways are a possibility especially as the Sun starts to come up so be extra cautious this morning. Remember the phrase “turn around don’t drown” if you come up upon an area that is flooded. In the Mobile area the lights are out all along Azalea Road to treat all of those intersections as 4-way stops there’s an accident eastbound I-10 between dip and I-65 and involves injuries Mobile police on the scene. Alabama Highway Patrol headed the scene of an accident County Road 32 near Highway 83 and Summerdale that’s just east of the beach Express. We do have report a flooding on Tanner Williams Road in front of the Coast Guard base and no accidents reported by Florida Highway Patrol but again use extra caution if you have to get out in the roadways this morning.

Reports from our News 5 Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.