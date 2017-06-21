BREAKING: Power Outages, Trees Down, Impassable Roadways, Flooding in the area

Mobile, AL (WKRG)- A large tree is blocking the roadway in the 7100 block of Sellers Lane between Cody and Ziegler roads. Some power lines are knocked down in that area.
The power is also out along Azalea Road. Treat traffic stops as four-way stops. Pensacola Police say lights are also out at Baptist Hospital.
We will keep you updated on road conditions and power outages as the storm hits the Gulf Coast.
Road Closures/ Flooding/ Impassable lanes:
- Tanner Williams Road, east of the Coast Guard Base has all lanes under water.
- Gulf Islands National Park service closed Highway 399 between Navare and Pensacola Beach.